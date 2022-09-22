Why BJP is In a Tight Spot With Reservation For Dalit Christians and Muslims

The Union Government’s reported decision to establish a national commission to study the social, economic and educational status of Scheduled Caste converts to Christianity and Islam and thereafter, deliberating over whether or not to extend benefits of reservations to these communities, won't just open the Pandora’s Box but also go against a fifteen-year-old position of the Bharatiya Janata Party that "the very concept of Dalit or Scheduled Caste is Hindu community-specific."

The move of the Centre comes after being put in a tight spot by the Supreme Court which late last month, catalysed a potential political churn by asking the Union government to state its standpoint on a bunch of petitions that are seeking the inclusion of Dalit Christians among Scheduled Castes and avail the benefits of reservations in government jobs and admission to educational institutions.