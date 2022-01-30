Why, in 2022, We Must Remember the Hate That Killed Gandhi

This book must be read for highlighting the dangerous role of princely states in the conspiracy as they watched their privileges crumble under calls for a modern democracy where everyone was equal.



The third book, Ashok Kumar Pandey’s ‘Why They Killed Gandhi, Unmasking the Ideology and the Conspiracy’ is as per the author’s confession, an “intellectual Satyagrah” to push for the truth in the days of WhatsApp University. Pandey has brought out details here that nail the “55 crore”-to-Pakistan lie, often cited as the reason why the Mahatma was disposed of. India needed to transfer arrears due to Pakistan under the terms of division of assets and liabilities. Of the Rs 75 crore to be paid, the first instalment of Rs 20 crore was already released. Invasion of Kashmir by Pakistani Army supported covert raiders happened before the second instalment was paid out. Government of India decided to withhold the payment. Lord Mountbatten was of the opinion that it was “unstatesmanlike and unwise” and he brought it to the notice of Gandhi on 12 January. Gandhi, keen that India stick to what was agreed, concurred with that view. But nowhere in the course of the last fast he undertook did he invoke this.