Bengal 2021: Why BJP Must Shift Focus From Left-Cong to TMC Base

The BJP has gained primarily at the expense of the Left Front in the state, its vote share witnessing an increase from 6.1 percent in the 2009 Lok Sabha elections to 40.6 percent in 2019. During the same period, the Left Front’s vote share has declined from 43.3 to 7.5 percent.

The Congress, on the other hand, received 5.7 percent vote share in 2019. The Left Front and the Congress have formed a Mahajot and their vote share has bottomed out now. Further, their vote share is concentrated in nature.

This is their core vote share, and almost half of this is accounted for by the voters belonging to the minority community.