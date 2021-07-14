UP's Draft Population Bill Legally Violates Privacy & Socially Alienates Muslims

As per available data, the Total Fertility Rate, that is the number of children per women, of the Muslim community in Uttar Pradesh, was 3.10 in 2015-16 and for Hindus, it was 2.67. Anyone can conclude from these figures that Muslim families are larger in size, when compared to their Hindu counterparts.

Justice Chandrachud’s words from Lt. Col. Nitisha & Ors v. Union of India & Ors. come to mind.

There, indirect discrimination was defined as an action which has a disproportionate impact on a certain community, even if it appears ‘neutral’ on the face of it. The Court referred to the case of Fraser v. Canada, which laid down a simple test for understanding if a policy action has a disproportionate impact on a particular group - one must embark on an inquiry to see if the law in question has the effect of ‘reinforcing, perpetuating or exacerbating disadvantage’.

Now, apart from the social stigma that Muslim families will face due to the usage of terminology such as ‘norm’, they will also be pushed further down in the country’s socio-economic strata.

One of the ‘disincentives’ in the Bill for couples with more than two children is exclusion from benefits of government welfare schemes. Such families will also be barred from contesting local elections. Further, promotions and appointments to government services and jobs will also be barred.