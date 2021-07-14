UP Draft Bill is a Shortcut to an Enduring Population Control Policy

The political motivation behind UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's draft bill on population control is to try and ensure a message—that the UP government is serious about reducing population.

A second, and more perniciously subtle message, is to the minorities. Especially the Muslims who are in popular perception—particularly in the minds of the UP government—supposed to be having a fertility rate which is much higher than the rest of the population.

Au contraire, the difference is highly negligible. There is a subtext of a communal agenda behind the bill.