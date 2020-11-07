US-Taliban Deal Won’t Bring Peace to Afghanistan, Why Waste Time?

US Special Representative Zalmay Khalilzad has become a professional in offering condolences to the relatives of the victims of those very terrorists with whom he struck a deal. Sample his latest:

“The attack today on Kabul University claimed by ISIS was horrendous. I condemn it and offer my heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims. he terrorist perpetrators are not just against education but are pro-ignorance. They want to breed chaos and instability, terror and poverty. They oppose and fear peace, and seek a permanent state of war. This barbaric attack is NOT an opportunity for the government and the Taliban to score points against each other. There is a common enemy here. Deny ISIS or any other terrorist the space to carry out these inhumane acts. Unite for peace, find a path to a ceasefire, and accelerate a political settlement. These steps would be the right response to this unspeakable barbarism”.