Trump’s Trial: Extreme Polarisation Has Led to Lack of Consensus

Even though Trump is likely to be acquitted, there’s no doubt his legacy is tarnished. As House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said, he is “impeached forever” in the minds of people and on the pages of history books. Another unforgettable tag has been added to the long list of Trump’s unusual qualities.

He and his support base consider it a “witch hunt”, but there is enough evidence that he used presidential power to browbeat a small country by withholding more than USD 300 million in security aid.

The Republicans say it is not an impeachable offence but very few experts agree, and those who do are being corralled to defend Trump, including Ken Starr, the lawyer who investigated Clinton for his dalliance with a White House intern, which ultimately led to his impeachment.