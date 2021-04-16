US Exit From Afghanistan: What Biden Admin & Delhi Must Consider

That it was sending a wrong message was immediately visible in the Taliban response — “we have won the war, America has lost”. The Taliban official statement underlined their complete confidence in having the upper-hand, rejecting even this four month delay from the original 1 May withdrawal date of the Trump era ‘peace agreement’. Superior condescension was apparent in its acknowledging that “American officials have understood the Afghan situation to an extent, and the efforts of warmongering circles have failed”.

It also warned that since the US has breached the agreement, it “in principle opens the way for the Mujahideen… to take every necessary countermeasure, hence, the American side will be held responsible for all future consequences…”.

That would be hilarious if it wasn’t so tragic. Just days earlier, the Taliban attacked one of the top high security camp Forward Operating Base Chapman, and another on a NATO and US base in Kandahar.