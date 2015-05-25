They Don’t Make Them Like Sunil Dutt Anymore 

The Beginnings in Tinsel Town

Born in Khurd a Jhelum district now in Pakistan, Balraj Dutt – altered to Sunil presumably to avoid confusion with Balraj Sahni – the tall, pleasant man with a loopy grin wasn’t ever rated the most accomplished of actors though. He could never equal the statures of Dilip Kumar or Raj Kapoor, or come close to the hysterical adulation commanded by Rajesh Khanna and subsequently Amitabh Bachchan. Don’t even bring up the current hegemony of the Khans.

Arguably, Sunil Dutt’s most expert performances are to be evidenced as a repentant dacoit in Mujhe Jeene Do (1963), and as a partially paralytic yokel in Khandan (1965). I was in my knee pants during his prime years: Sunil Dutt as an actor was likeable. At most, he did a ‘good job’ but couldn’t achieve greatness.

As a director he was inconsistent, even aspiring towards a solo acting shtick in Yaadein (1964), incarnating an indiscreet man abandoned by his family. An artsy attempt that, which fetched him the National Award but went Titanic at the cash counters. Re-watch it today on DVD – it is at best a curiosity piece. As for the Rajasthan desert-located Reshma aur Shera (1971) – a riff on Romeo and Juliet – Jaidev’s excellent music score is more precious than its romantic shenanigans.