‘The Trial of the Chicago 7’ & Delhi Riots: We Need A Few Good Men

"This is a work of fiction. Any similarities to persons living or dead, or actual events is purely coincidental."

A child born this year in India might see a disclaimer like this a decade or two later and wonder what happened in this country in 2020. Only then can the reality of the riots in Delhi be depicted, minimising criminal litigation threats from various authorities. It will take time for a desi Aaron Sorkin to make The Trial of the Delhi Conspirators, considering what recently happened to an innocuous advertisement of a jewellery brand. Till then, let’s take heart in a depiction of parallels in history.