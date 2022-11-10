The Crown: Queen Elizabeth, King Charles And A Slew of Royal Family Scandals

Actually, the Queen was quite cool, relaxed and enjoyed the company of pop stars. From The Beatles, Cliff Richard and Queen to George Michael and Take That. The Queen of Pop— Madonna nervously practiced her curtsey with John Cleese before the Queen arrived for the premiere of Die Another Day in 2002.

When the two met, Madonna explained to the Queen that she sang the film’s title track to which the Queen responded. “Oh really, did you?” She went backstage and met the Spice Girls after a performance. In 1975, when Barbara Streisand asked the Queen why “women have to wear white gloves to meet you and men don’t?” The Queen coolly said, “I’ll have to think about that one.” That is how unflappable and relaxed she was.

However, royalists, royal journalists and those close to the Royal Family have long expressed their discontent with the show, claiming it is biased and factually incorrect. But the specific outrage over Season five has many reasons.