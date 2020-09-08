How A ‘Cricket Match’ Got 10 Kashmiri Youths Booked Under UAPA

Ahead of the 3 August clash, Syed Tajamul Imran, another youngster arrested by the police, had distributed customised uniforms among his teammates. The name of ‘Syed Ruban’, Imran’s brother, who commanded the Al-Badr militant outfit in south Kashmir before he was killed in January 2019, was emblazoned on the back of the shirts.

Having won the match, Umer’s father Farooq said that the team members stopped at Nazimpora graveyard in Shopian upon the request of Imran, who proposed to offer ‘Fateh Khawani’ for his deceased brother, a practice followed in the Muslim world on auspicious occasions.

The graveyard falls along the six km stretch that connects the native villages of the arrested youngsters with the cricket ground.

“They all agreed because they were not committing a crime. If people die after consuming poisoned sweets distributed at a temple, would you blame the victims for their death,” Farooq asked.

Some years ago, Farooq, who then worked as a mason, survived a fall from a three-storey building. Multiple fractures and surgeries, the scars of which are still visible on his body, have prevented him from returning to work. His youngest son is pursuing a diploma in computer science.