In Tamil Nadu’s Tiruchendur, An Election Battle is a ‘Gang War’

Anitha Radhakrishnan is a five-time MLA of Tiruchendur assembly segment. In 2001 and 2006, he won on an AIADMK ticket. He switched sides in 2009 and won yet again on a DMK ticket. Anitha Radhakrishnan is viewed as an ‘unbeatable’ candidate.

By all accounts, he is approachable, unassuming and freely doles out hand loans to those who need it. He is present at weddings, funerals and does not hesitate to tie his veshti up and join protesting residents.

One such protest took place on 21 September 2020. As is the MLA’s wont, he stood alongside the people. The issue was over one 28-year-old T Selvan, who had been found beaten to death four days earlier. Selvan’s parents refused to take the body until a police inspector, who had allegedly connived with the murderers, was also arrested. Anitha Radhakrishnan, according to bystanders, got into it rather enthusiastically.

“The police then decided to call Subash Pannaiyar to calm the situation and especially the MLA,” said one source who is part of the entire feud. “But Anitha Radhakrishnan flared up at Subash Pannaiyar. He asked – who is he to tell me what to do,” said the source who preferred to remain anonymous.