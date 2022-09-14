Systemic Discrimination of Dalits in Schools and the Death of Education

The death of an eight-year-old boy in August due to the physical violence inflicted on him by a savarna teacher because the child simply touched a pot of water at Saraswati Vidya Mandir, a school in Rajasthan’s Jalore district, speaks volumes about what the children of the marginalised sections of our country go through in educational institutions.

This was no isolated incident. Soon after, it was reported that a 13-year-old boy of Pandit Brahmadutt Uchchattam Madhyamik school in Uttar Pradesh’s Shravasti district was brutally thrashed, allegedly by his teacher over the delayed payment of fees, which later resulted in the child’s death.

In the midst of the ongoing talk about big overhauls and transformational reforms in school education through digitalisation or the National Education Policy (NEP), these brutal incidents remind us that we need to urgently examine what it is that we refer to as 'education'. Are these the ‘schools’ that our children need to go to?