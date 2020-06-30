Is Geelani’s Exit A Sign Of ‘Escapism’? Who Will Fill His Shoes?

Separatist hardliner, 91-year-old Syed Ali Shah Geelani’s, announcement of resignation from his conglomerate – the ‘All Party Hurriyat Conference’ (APHC) – on Tuesday, 29 June, has surprised many – from India to Pakistan and overseas – for a host of reasons. First, it betrays the fissures in Kashmir’s separatist camp, and its timing is crucial.

Geelani is hanging up his boots at a time when the BJP government at the Centre has not only decimated formidable guerrilla groups on the counterinsurgency front, but also muted politics as a whole — separatist as well as mainstream — with the revocation of Jammu and Kashmir’s special status, and its bifurcation into the two Union Territories (in 2019).