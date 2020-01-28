No, Modi & Shah Haven’t Fulfilled ‘Gandhi’s Vision’ Through CAA

“Before mass leaders seize the power to fit reality to their lies, their propaganda is marked by its extreme contempt for facts as such, for in their opinion fact depends entirely on the power of man who can fabricate it.”

— Hannah Arendt, The Origins of Totalitarianism

Hannah Arendt was a prominent political philosopher of the last century. A Jew who settled in America after narrowly escaping from Hitler’s Germany, she wrote The Origins of Totalitarianism in 1951 to tell the world how Nazism and Stalinism distorted facts, and yet were able to convince many people to believe them to be truths.

India is nowhere close to becoming Hiter’s Germany or Stalin’s Russia.