Is India Sitting Atop a Volcano of Communal Violence?

Considering all this, it is hardly surprising that Muslims in India, and also the community of secular-minded non-Muslims, have stoutly opposed CAA, NRC and NPR in their current discriminatory formulation. But this alone has not caused insecurity, fear and anger among Muslims. There are other reasons, too. If independent India has seen the largest ever mobilisation of Muslims in protest actions in all parts of India, it is not because most of them are aware of the Constitutional and legal niceties of CAA, NRC and NPR. It is because of the systematic and continuous propaganda, since 2014, by the leaders, workers and supporters of the BJP and the wider Sangh Parivar to denigrate Muslims and their religion.

It is because of many barbaric but localised acts of violence (mob lynchings of innocent Muslims), in which the culprits went unpunished. It is because of the communally polarising election campaigns that the BJP has conducted both in parliamentary and assembly elections, in which the party has conveyed a consistent message to Muslims — “We don’t need your support. You do not matter to us, nor do you exist for us, politically, because our Hindu votebank is adequate to get us elected.”