‘Strongest Defenders of Environment Are Those Affected by It’, Says LIFE Founder

One of the early successes of LIFE in environmental cases has been the case against the British mining company Vedanta in the state of Odisha, which became a precedent-setting judgment, since the Supreme Court recognised that the local community’s consent was required for such a project to commence. The judicial precedent requiring consent and consultation was later applied by communities through assistance by LIFE in a series of other cases involving ecologically destructive projects.

LIFE assisted communities against the Korean Steel Company plan to set up a steel plant in violation of India’s environmental laws and the French Cement Company Lafarge’s plan to mine in Himachal Pradesh ultimately led to their withdrawal. LIFE, through the creative use of litigation, has ensured that the power to protect and conserve biodiversity rests with the local communities and has secured court decisions that led to the setting up of 2,55,000 Biodiversity Management Committees in the country. At the same time, it helped secure a judgment that ensures that local communities that have conserved biodiversity are entitled, as a matter of right, to a ‘fair and equitable sharing’ of benefits that arise from the use of biodiversity when they are used by corporate entities.

In April 2016, lawyers from our team represented local communities and helped in securing a court order to review a hydropower project in Tawang in the state of Arunachal Pradesh on the ground that the project developers misled the government by concealing crucial material information. The case was groundbreaking because it was the first time in India that a project was directed to be reviewed on wildlife and cultural grounds. The National Green Tribunal was satisfied that the project would threaten the existence of the vulnerable black-necked crane, which is revered by the local Monpa tribe. In 2018, we were able to help the tribal communities of Lippa in remote the Kinnaur district of Himachal Pradesh in securing a judgment from the NGT making it mandatory for the entire proposal for building a dam to be placed before the village council for its approval under India’s Forest Rights Act.