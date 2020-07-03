Sopore Attack: Is There A ‘Pattern’ In Strikes Against CRPF? 

A 65-year-old civilian’s death during a militant attack in Sopore, Jammu & Kashmir, on Wednesday, 1 July, has triggered a battle of narratives, not only among the separatists and the police and security forces in the newly-formed union territory, but also among some top government functionaries in New Delhi and Islamabad.

Mayhem in TV news debates to social media chatter – on the perceived identities of the killers – have led to questions being asked to the UN Secretary General’s spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric.