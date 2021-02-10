Bihar Cabinet Now Has Shahnawaz Hussain: BJP’s Change Of Strategy?

The Bihar Cabinet was expanded on Tuesday, 9 February, 84 days after the swearing-in of Nitish Kumar as chief minister for another term. With the induction of the 17 new ministers, the strength of the Cabinet is now 31.

16 ministers belong to the BJP, 13 to JD (U) and one each to Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) and Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM). Five slots are still vacant.

While BJP has more ministers than JD (U), it is not in proportion to the seats won by both the parties in the state elections — 74 and 43 respectively.

BJP should have 1.7x the ministers of JD (U) going by the sheer numbers; however, it has only 1.2x.

As per reports, JD (U) was demanding a 50:50 share, but this wasn’t accepted by the BJP.