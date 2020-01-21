Shaheen Bagh Movement Isn’t About One Identity — It’s About ‘Haq’

The unprecedented and sustained sit-in protest by women at Shaheen Bagh in Delhi has entered its second month. It is unprecedented in many ways; so far we have been used to headlines like, ‘women also participated in large numbers’ — here, women are at the forefront.

Secondly, in this age of identity politics, the movement is not for any religious or sectional demand, but against the distortion of Indian citizenship. It has inspired similar protests in many other cities across the country.