Govt Curbs Speech of Security Officials: Stopping Pension is Petty

Morally, no citizen can be more entitled to the protection of their constitutional rights than the ‘uniformed’ security personnel, after having protected the sovereignty and constitutionality of the land, with their own lives. Structurally, the ‘uniformed’ personnel are wired to zealously ‘defend/protect’ the land, citizenry, constitutional values and confidential information, with two unique concepts that are fundamentally alien, outside the barracks.

Firstly, the unwritten concept of ‘unlimited liability’ that necessitates that a soldier’s conduct is almost counterintuitive to human instinct, as the soldier often walks voluntarily in the line-of-fire, to ‘defend/protect’ his/her responsibilities and duties.

Secondly, the concept of paying the ‘ultimate price’ to uphold the ‘izzat’ of their cause, in the last fight. This naturally begets a certain popular reverence, trust and faith onto an institution that may not accrue to many other domains — it is a hard earned reputation, that bemuses and even subliminally irritates the political classes, who see themselves as the ultimate leaders of the nation.