Rajasthan Truce: Does Revival Of Congress Depend On The Gandhis?

Undoubtedly some of the aura and the power that the family once wielded stands diminished. Over time, its hold over the electorate has weakened considerably and is in direct proportion to the phenomenal rise of the BJP. The last time that the Congress party won a majority on its own was in 1984 under Rajiv Gandhi. It was also the last time that a member of the Gandhi-Nehru family was prime minister. Since 1978 ––barring the period when PV Narasimha Rao became party president between 1991 to 1996, and after Sitaram Kesri’s short stint as president between 1996 and 1998 after Rajiv Gandhi’s tragic death — it has always been a member of the Nehru-Gandhi family who has been at the helm of the Congress party’s affairs.

During these brief phases under Rao and Kesri, the party was wracked with factional fights. In 1996, the Congress split with heavyweights like former UP CM, Narayan Dutt Tewari, Arjun Singh, ML Fotedar, and Natwar Singh left the party to form a breakaway faction called the Congress (T).

Kesri’s short tenure also saw a virtual exodus of talent from the party, and which was stemmed somewhat when Sonia Gandhi allowed herself to be persuaded to take up the party presidentship in 1998.