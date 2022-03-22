RSS Meet: Is BJP’s ‘Conscience-Keeper’ Now Just a Loyal Defender?

It is a surprise that the three-day meeting of the apex decision-making body of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), which began on the day after the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) remarkable performance in four of the five states that went to the polls recently, did not indulge in self-applause and instead resorted to playing the victim once again.

Or, is this just the latest evidence that the Sangh Parivar has little to draw upon to further its strength and popular support than the recurring rhetoric of victimhood?

The reason for asking this question regarding a symptom, which is also a medical condition or a syndrome, is the recent meeting of the Akhil Bharatiya Paritinidhi Sabha (ABPS) on the outskirts of Ahmedabad.