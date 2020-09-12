‘Ex-CBI Chief’s Tweet Against Agnivesh Has Harmed Hinduism & IPS’

There have been cases when our uniformed officers have treated the corpses of our adversaries across the border – both on the Bangladesh border and the Pakistan border – with the greatest respect, and returned them with full honours.

And there are also cases in which conspicuous gallantry was displayed even by the adversary, the citations were written by officers of the other side and sent to the commanding officers and generals for commendation and recognition of their valour, as also to be considered for gallantry medals.

Obviously, these high traditions have been swept under the carpet, and a new tradition is perhaps being built to castigate the so-called ‘adversary’, regardless of his seniority and the difficulty of his circumstances.

“Never send to know for whom the bell tolls; it tolls for thee”: John Donne