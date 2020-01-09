What Changed When Ramy Celebrated Golden Globes With Allahu Akbar

And this means a lot to me, as a Muslim girl who is struggling with the nuances of her fragile identity.

The juxtaposition of English and Arabic in Ramy’s acceptance speech also throws a bright light on the blend of cultures that America, especially the Hollywood fraternity, so proudly claims to represent. This was indeed a genuine show of cosmopolitanism.

Standing beside the likes of Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon, what Ramy Youssef pulled off helps to change the narratives around Muslims in popular culture, and it is about time. The audience comprised of the crème de la crème of the Hollywood — Robert De Niro, Al Pacino, Brad Pitt, you name it and they were there.

Ramy did a great service not just to the Muslim community but humanity at large by showing that real assimilation can happen when ideas, that on the surface seem to clash, come together under a roof and the elite and the influential begin to normalise it. Embracing one’s identity, even in a light-hearted manner, paves the road to acceptance.