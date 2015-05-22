Rammohan Roy Would Have Demolished the Sacred Cow Myth

The man, who is often described as the “father of modern India” and who was neither entirely Hindu nor exclusively a Christian or a Muslim, but something larger and nobler than the three, would have certainly been crucified. Trident-brandishing raucous crowds would probably have gathered outside his pleasant garden house in Maniktala in the leafy suburbs of old Calcutta and vilified him. The self-appointed protectors of the Hindu faith would have demanded that he be banished to Pakistan.

He would have been distressed, but would have smiled at the hostility and proceeded to counter the attack with reason, claiming that everything that had come down from the past was not ideal and that a living society stood in constant readjustment to varying circumstances. And he would probably have employed a Sanskrit (although he had complete mastery over Persian, Arabic, Hebrew, Greek, Latin and English) expression – goghna – to tell the Hindu right that it means a “guest for whose meal a cow is killed.”

At a time when the ‘sacred’ cow is being identified as a symbol of the Hindus’ community identity and has become a political instrument in the hands of the Sangh Parivar’s constituent elements, Rammohan would have leafed through and quoted from ancient Indian scriptures and the religious text Rigveda (supposedly of divine origin) and asserted that the sacrifice of the cow (gomedha) or the horse (ashvamedha) was common in the earliest periods of the Hindu ritual.