Rajnath Singh’s Visit to Russia is Not Just About China 

Even if India is hoping – as External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has repeatedly said that the problem in eastern Ladakh can be resolved through diplomatic dialogue – the route to Beijing’s decision lies via the CMC which is chaired by Xi, but contains senior military officers. And, of course, if messages have to be given to the PLA itself, there is no opportunity better than a face-to-face meeting with one of its Generals.

Singh’s visit took place on the occasion of the ministerial meet of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO). In his address to the SCO meeting on Friday, Singh said peace and security in the region demanded a climate of trust, non-aggression, peaceful resolution of differences and respect of international rules. This was a message clearly aimed at China over the issue of Eastern Ladakh.