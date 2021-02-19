Cong Puducherry Crisis & Politicisation Of Constitutional Offices 

An almost similar narrative is playing out in West Bengal with the uneasy and fractured relationship between the two offices, just as the state face a similar assembly election.

This is certainly not a new phenomenon as the role of the constitutional offices has come in for credible questioning against all political dispensations, however perhaps the tenor and extent of such railing overreach had never assumed such proportions.

These are truly trying times of socioeconomic distress, especially against the backdrop of the pandemic, which was particularly severe in Puducherry. Unfortunately, it seems that partisan politics — which are naturally given to the basest of instincts — has triumphed over the need for stability and dignity, as an air of diminishment of democracy prevails.

The competing agendas for May 2021 may not be about alternative plans and policies, as much as about posturing, manipulations and engineering. Puducherry and the nation deserve better than what the political optics and augury suggest.