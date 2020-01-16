Modi, Suddenly, Does Not Look Invincible Anymore — Here’s Why

All three words were directed at Prime Minister Nerendra Modi, who had, just eight months ago, won a bigger mandate than in 2014, and was hence riding a wave of domestic and international popularity not commanded by an Indian leader in a long time. And they deflated three other words —“sab ka vishwas”. The prime minister had spoken with great fanfare, in the Central Hall of Parliament, as his solemn promise to the nation when he began his new innings in office, adding to his earlier promise of “sab ka saath” and “sab ka vikas”.

The words ‘bad’, ‘sad’, and ‘azaadi’ have amounted to a vote of no-confidence (“avishwas”) in his most assertive action in the second term — passage of the patently discriminatory and unconstitutional Citizenship Amendment Act.

The CAA, along with its administrative siblings, National Register of Citizens (NRC) or National Population Register (NPR), have met with fierce resistance not only from the people, not only from the opposition parties, but also from some of the allies of the BJP. As many as ten state governments have stated they will not conduct NRC in their states. These include Bihar, where the BJP shares power with a party not quite known for being dependable. In recent months the ruling party has been unseated from power in Maharashtra and Jharkhand. And let’s not forget, Modi’s second term has barely begun. There are four more years to go before 2024.