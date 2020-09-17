Why RTI is Key Amid Pandemic & Why CIC Needs a Special COVID Bench

The petition points out that since the average waiting time for a case to be heard by the CIC and Tamil Nadu SIC is almost two years, several important pandemics related RTI second appeals, including those filed under ‘threat to life and liberty’ are not being heard on priority by these commissions. If this continues, most cases will become infructuous or pointless in future.

Under Section 7(1) of the RTI Act, a Public Information Officer (PIO) is also mandated to furnish information to an applicant within 48 hours if it relates to ‘life and liberty’ of an individual. This timeline has become necessary in the present pandemic wherein an applicant may seek information on the availability of beds, testing parameters, emergency medical services or even decision-making process since it has huge implications on public health and safety. “However, in the event, such PIO does not release the information sought for, there is no efficacious remedy available for the applicant to receive such information within such time that may be suitable for him to use it and make decisions,” the PIL contends.

What led to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s knee-jerk decision to dramatically announce a national lockdown from midnight of 24 March, without giving any time (but just four hours) for people to prepare? How is our data, collected through the Aarogya Setu app, being used? Will I be wrong to say that all these questions have to be answered now and not after two years when Aarogya Setu is forgotten?