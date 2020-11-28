Is Bengaluru ‘More Philanthropic’ Than Other Indian Cities?

At IIM-Ahmedabad, the legendary Professor VL Mote told incoming batches that they are likely to gain more business wisdom by drinking Sabarmati water than time spent in the hallowed portals of the institute.

One wonders whether a similar Cauvery effect is in operation in Bengaluru with its outsized role in donor philanthropy in India. While the towering contribution (10X of the next donor) of Azim Premji does help in raising the city average and visibility, there is enough anecdotal evidence that Bengaluru and its tech-rich ecosystem is distinctly different in its ‘giving’ characteristics.

Donations for education, healthcare, environment, rural issues, livelihood and of late disaster relief are relatively more common amongst individual, corporate and foundation donors across India.