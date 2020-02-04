What Does Pakistan & Malaysia’s ‘Camaraderie’ Mean for India?

Under Saudi pressure, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan decided against participating in the KL summit organised by Malaysia’s 94-year-old Prime Minister Mahathir last December to discuss issues related to the Islamic Ummah, stretching from governance to identity to security, trade and technology.

Khan’s last minute decision to keep his country entirely away from the summit, after having accepted the invitation and enthusiastically supporting it, starkly profiled to the chagrin of many proud Pakistanis their country’s financial dependency on Saudi charity and the master-serf nature of Saudi-Pakistan ties.