Pakistan-Afghanistan Border Simmers Again: Taliban Has Opened Durand Line Issue

Meanwhile, Pakistan has been busily fencing the ‘border’ with Afghanistan since 2017, and from 2019 with Iran–even as India fenced its own border – thus becoming perhaps the only country in the world to be fenced in on all sides.

The fence is a complicated affair, with double concertina wires, sensors, surveillance cameras, and a thousand plus forts to ensure that Frontier Corps personnel are well placed to control the border.

Cross border movement will only be allowed through some 16 border posts. Some 60 new wings of the Frontier Corps, already at 60,000 plus personnel. Expensive work, except that it was all being paid for by the US, which in 2008 was providing more than USD97 million for equipping the corps. All very nice for everyone, including the Frontier Corps who are notorious for being involved in smuggling of everything from narcotics to human movement.

The lid was blown off this lucrative business when 6 army officers including a Lieutenant General were dismissed without benefits. This particular scandal came out when a sports car belonging to the son of IG Frontier Corps Maj Gen Ejaz Shahid crashed killing two army engineers. As it turned out, the swanky car had been imported without customs duty. That is what this fencing amounts to. It allows the FC to make a quick buck, instead of disallowing smugglers – of those with relatives on this side – to move quietly over the mountain passes.