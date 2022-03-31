Pak No-Trust Vote: Is Imran Khan Hurtling Towards a ‘Trumpian’ Fall?

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan’s fate is sealed. He has gone from being the blue-eyed boy of the army to being something akin to what the cat brought in. The army now wants to put as much distance between itself and Imran Khan as is reasonably possible. Translated, this means that as an organisation, it is done with him and is quite happy for the opposition to tear him apart – but only as long as the opposition does not become a formidable force in itself.

However, the manner in which Imran Khan is trying to save his position is incredible.