‘Pak ISI Tortured Me For Months’: An Activist’s ‘Forced Disappearance’

“Being a human rights activist is not a crime in any other part of the world. But in Pakistan, it is”, says Ehsan Arjemand.

Being a human rights activist and one of Baloch origin was the reason why Ehsan Arjemand spent the last 12 years as a 'guest' in the custody of the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI). Being a human rights activist is the reason why Ehsan walks now with the help of a stick. Investigating enforced disappearances in Pakistan was the reason why he himself was ‘disappeared’ for 12 years. “The only reason why they did not kill, as they did to many many others during my prison time, is that I'm a European citizen a citizen from Norway,” says Ehsan.