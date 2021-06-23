Rashtra Manch: Stop Getting Distracted By ‘Modi hai to Mumkin hai’

“Are you people going to discuss the formation of a third front at the meeting?” A journalist asked me when he came to know I was going to participate in the meeting convened by Rashtra Manch founder Yashwant Sinha at Sharad Pawar’s residence in Delhi.

“Is this meeting about an Opposition strategy to dislodge Narendra Modi’s government in 2024?” Another journalist asked me.

Much of the media build-up to the meeting on 22 June was of this kind. Is a non-BJP, non-Congress front in the offing? Is this confabulation aimed at preparing the Opposition’s roadmap for 2024?

In reality, the media speculation was wide off the mark.