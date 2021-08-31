Three Lives, Three Memoirs: Manuals For What India Was & Might Still Be in 2021

Dilip Kumar writes, “I have always strongly endorsed the necessity for actors to possess a reasonable degree of social responsibility. The actor who is adored by millions of people owes something to the society, which has given him an elevated and highly respected position."

He lived up to it, whether it was the National Association of the Blind or later, a leap further after the Mandal Commission disclosed how like Hindus, backward Muslims led a life blighted by discrimination.

He joined the All India Muslim OBC Organisation for the rights of pasmandas in Maharashtra in 1990. As a part of the organisation, he participated in over 100 meetings where he spoke and drew attention to the issue forthrightly.

Amartya Sen, always alert, even as a precocious child, to the horrors of hunger as a child living through the Bengal famine (1942) at his grandparents’ home, kept the fire of inquiry burning.