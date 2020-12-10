Will BJP ‘Rule’ New Parliament – And Gain Most From Delimitation?

The ratio between the number of seats in a state and the population should be nearly the same for all the states. This was done to ensure that every state is equally represented.

Smaller states, which have a population of less than 60 lakh, are exempted from this rule. At least one seat is allocated to every state / union territory irrespective of the population. For example, Lakshadweep – with a population of less than 1 lakh – sends one Lok Sabha MP to Parliament.