COVID Vaccination Was Always Centre’s Job. What Else Must Be Done?

India had opened up COVID-19 vaccination for the 18-44 age category starting 1 May 2021. This was done under the ‘Liberalised Pricing and Accelerated National COVID-19 Vaccination Strategy’, under which three different market prices of the same vaccine (for three groups — the union, the states, and the private sector) were proposed; and the responsibility to directly purchase vaccines from manufacturers was shifted to the states and private sector.

A quota system of 50-25-25 to supply vaccines by the manufacturers was developed for the union, the states and the private sector, respectively.