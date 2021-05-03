BJP Grabs Bengal’s Opposition Benches: What This Means for TMC

In fact, until the 2016 assembly election, the state leadership was struggling even to register their presence in the political psyche of the people. It was the systematic battering of the opposition, particularly of the rank and the file of the Left, wherein its leaders were perceived to be incapable of protecting their own cadres and supporters against the ire of the incumbent. Thus, this grand disillusionment of the Left voters from the Left party opened up the space for the BJP, which emerged as the default beneficiary in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections when it won 18 out of 42 seats.

However, this electoral success, without deep institutional entrenchment, proved to be both the saffron party’s strength as well as limitation:

Strength, as the party emerged as the default challenger to the Trinamool in a span of mere two years Limitation, as the party, unlike Tripura, couldn’t develop an efficient organisational matrix across the state and down to the booth level

In the recently-concluded election, both the BJP’s rise in Bengal as well as its defeat at the hands of Mamata’s Trinamool was an outcome of these two factors.