Mumbai Crime Story: ‘Advantage’ BJP Against Maharashtra Govt?

‘Mumbai Crime’ is not a gripping thriller on any streaming service yet, taut episodes to be binged on, unlike the one that bore Delhi’s fair name. This is a real story — it's turning into an unparalleled reality show.

It involves India’s wealthiest industrialist Mukesh Ambani’s residential tower, an SUV with gelatine sticks, and a badly-composed threat letter, subsequent disappearance and the death of a car dealer who owned that SUV, the arrest of an assistant police inspector with a controversial past, Mumbai’s top cop shunted out, and India’s anti-terror investigation agency probing it all.

The skeins of this story that have been uncovered do not add up, nor does it make sense; there’s no saying how many remain unknown at this time.