Will Altaf Bukhari’s ‘Apni Party’ Alter Kashmir’s Politics?

Apart from the scrapping of Article 370 and creation of the two Union Territories in August 2019, New Delhi has covertly triggered two major political operations in Jammu and Kashmir since the outbreak of the secessionist militancy in 1989-90. Mufti Mohammad Sayeed’s Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), which drew most of its cadre from the Congress party, coupled with support in several elections from the pro-Pakistan Jamaat-e-Islami, was the first in 1999.

Businessman-politician Altaf Bukhari’s Jammu Kashmir Apni Party (JKAP), floated in Srinagar on Sunday, 8 March 2020, with 23 former ministers and legislators at the forefront — 14 of them being late Mufti’s colleagues — is only the second.