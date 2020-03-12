Jyotiraditya Scindia’s Career Move Shows Congress Needs Makeover

Former Member of Parliament, General Secretary of Congress, and the billionaire heir to the erstwhile British protectorate of Gwalior, Jyotiraditya Scindia, decided to switch parties and join the Bhartiya Janata Party; causing a mini–earthquake across India’s political landscape. The ‘experts’ on 24x7 television media and twitter went into an expected frenzy, latching on to every piece of gossip and second-hand information.

However, it was the Delhi-based liberal media which had the most visible meltdown. They tried to paint an all too familiar picture of Scindia as a young and upcoming leader who was ‘lost’ to the inept leadership of Rahul Gandhi and hard done by the machinations of crooked party veterans Digvijaya Singh and present Chief Minister Kamal Nath.