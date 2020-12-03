Will India-Canada Ties Still Thrive Despite Trudeau’s ‘Gimmicks’?

Objectively speaking, Canadian politicians of all hues have thrown their hats in the ring. NDP (New Democratic Party) leader Jagmeet Singh, an unabashed separatist and a proponent of 'Khalistan', was the quickest on the draw. Leader of Opposition from the Conservative Party, Erin Michael O’Toole, followed suit. Trudeau's Cabinet colleagues like Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan went a step further. And of course, Trudeau had to have the last word. There is a competition of sorts to appear more loyal than the king.

This is all the more disappointing, as in the last twenty months or so, both sides have been trying to turn a new leaf. External Affairs Minister (EAM) of India, Dr S Jaishankar, has taken charge of the relationship. In his Canadian counterpart François-Philippe Champagne, who knows India well, he has found a kindred soul.