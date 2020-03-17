Modi Government Perfects Congress ‘Game’ by Sending Gogoi to RS

Indian President’s decision to nominate former Chief Justice of India, Ranjan Gogoi, to the Rajya Sabha underscores that political hypocrisy has become an article of faith for the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party.

For a party whose one-time legal hawk, the late Arun Jaitley, remarked not in a very distant past: there are “two kinds of judges - those who know the law and those who know the Law Minister,” and that there must be gap of “two years after retirement”, this decision establishes that proclamation—or even intention—is not practice for the party.

What was stated when the party was in opposition was mere posturing and is certainly not being followed since the BJP came to power in May 2014.