Did ‘Politics’ Delay CBI’s Probe Into Case Against Yasin Malik?

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has achieved its first milestone with the framing of the charges of murder and criminal conspiracy against the outlawed Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) chairman Mohammad Yasin Malik, and six of his associates, nearly 30 years after it concluded the investigation into the killing of four Indian Air Force (IAF) personnel in Srinagar.

The designated court of the Terrorist and Disruptive Activities (TADA) offences in Jammu initiated the process of the prosecution with the framing of charges against the accused on Monday, 16 March 2020, even as the terrorist-turned-politician, Malik (54), pleaded not guilty, and told the presiding officer Subhash Chander Gupta, through a video conference from Delhi’s Tihar Jail, that he had no counsel to defend him.