Why Kashmir’s Grassroots Leaders Are Feeling Trapped & Suppressed 

The families of some of these grassroots politicians have also been taken to these safe places for their security. In light of the Covid-19 pandemic, some of them are worried about the dangers that may stem from being gathered in such a large number.

In one place, meals were served to 40 or more persons together. At least one of them urged those who were making arrangements, to try and feed smaller groups of them separately, in order to be able to maintain social distancing.

Another problem at some of these safe places is that rumours abound. Every now and then, there is talk of some gunmen having been sighted somewhere, and some of them become fearful. “There is great uncertainty here,” remarked Abdul Majid, a municipal councillor in Ganderbal.