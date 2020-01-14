‘Don’t Write Off Congress in Delhi Polls So Soon’: Jairam Ramesh

Well, you know, Mr Krishna Menon was a creature of his times — a creature of his times both in England as well as in India. He was very much a product of Fabián England, of a Socialist England, and indeed, so was Pandit Nehru, and that was one of the reasons why Nehru and Menon became so close; they became ideological soulmates as it were. But he was never a Communist, although he was elected as an independent candidate in 1969 and 1971 with Communist support. He was not a Communist, but the Communists loved him. Of course, he was a left of centre, you know, left of centre ideologue — deeply ideological, believed in the public sector as the commanding heights, deeply suspicious of the US, much more forgiving and much more accommodating of the UK, and of course, certainly enamoured of the Soviet Union. But this was, we are talking about the 40s and the 50s, completely different times. The geopolitics was different, the Cold War was at its peak, and I think he really wanted an India which was not wedded to any of the big powers — and India that was not wedded to the two superpowers or two blocs, but was able to have an independent voice. And the fact is that when Mr Menon was our UN envoy, he spoke independently. He was, what I have described in my book, an ‘equal opportunity offence-giver’. Nobody was spared the power of his tongue or his pen.