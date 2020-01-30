Andhra CM Jagan Following in His Father’s Footsteps? Yes and No

The other key difference – again possibly because of political circumstances – is the seeming lack of moderation or debate in some of the decisions. In his first eight months, Jagan Reddy has announced some explosive decisions, and virtually reversed the course of action initiated by his predecessor.

For instance, the move towards Prohibition was spoken about even during his father’s time in office, but Jagan has no opposition to the move, and has moved forward swiftly on such a controversial issue. This is both because of there being no power in his party to question him, and the fact that the YSRCP has a near complete majority in the state. These are luxuries to a politician that the father did not have.

But, the flip side of it is a debate on how it will be implemented at the grassroots level. It is a move that has a certain social benefit for the economically weaker sections but it can also be a disaster if not implemented, and implementation is extremely difficult.